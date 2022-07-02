Overview

Dr. Damodar Poudel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tribhuvan U and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Poudel works at Hopewell Health Centers Inc. in Chillicothe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.