Dr. Dom Wadhwa, MD

Hospital Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Dom Wadhwa, MD

Dr. Dom Wadhwa, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Wadhwa works at Aria Health Department of Anesthesiology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wadhwa's Office Locations

    Aria Health Department of Anesthesiology
    10800 Knights Rd # 212, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Dom Wadhwa, MD

  • Hospital Medicine
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1548361637
Education & Certifications

  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
  • Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • St George's University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dom Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wadhwa works at Aria Health Department of Anesthesiology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wadhwa’s profile.

Dr. Wadhwa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadhwa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadhwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadhwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

