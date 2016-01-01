Overview of Dr. Dom Wadhwa, MD

Dr. Dom Wadhwa, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Wadhwa works at Aria Health Department of Anesthesiology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

