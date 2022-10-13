Dr. Damon Clines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Clines, MD
Overview
Dr. Damon Clines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Clines works at
Locations
Gateway Digestive and Liver Specialists LLC4510 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 454-6903
Touchette Regional Hospital5900 Bond Ave, Centreville, IL 62207 Directions (618) 332-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was past due for a colonoscopy and in need of a new gastroenterologist. My sister referred me to Dr. Clines and assured me that I would be in good hands. My first impression of Dr. Clines and his office personnel was a very positive one. I was able to get an appointment in a timely manner and my colonoscopy was scheduled within a week. The night before my procedure, Dr. Clines called me to see if I had any questions and to put my mind at ease. Needless to say, I wasn’t accustomed to that kind of personal care from most physicians. I immediately felt comfortable with him and knew I was “in good hands!” I have been a patient of Dr. Clines for about ten years now and have the utmost confidence in his expertise, skill, and care for me as a patient. He’s very personable and values his patients - always treating them with the greatest respect. I highly recommend Dr. Clines to anyone looking for a doctor who treats, not only the physical well-being, but emotional, as well!
About Dr. Damon Clines, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1508800582
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clines accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clines works at
Dr. Clines has seen patients for Gastritis, Viral Hepatitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.