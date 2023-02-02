Overview of Dr. Damon Combs, DPM

Dr. Damon Combs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethel Park, PA.



Dr. Combs works at South Hills Ortho Sgy Assocs PC in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.