Dr. Damon Delbello, MD
Overview of Dr. Damon Delbello, MD
Dr. Damon Delbello, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Delbello works at
Dr. Delbello's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedics100 Woods Rd Fl 4, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 789-2700
-
2
University Orthopedics200 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-4178Friday10:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
University Orthopedics19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 592-4150
-
4
University Orthopedics100 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (914) 592-4150
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. DelBello was terrific. It was very easy to make an appointment when my son hurt his hand, and his assistant Colin was very helpful. Dr. DelBello took the time to listen to my son, examine him and review his xrays. He needed a cast, but wanted to be able to have fun this summer, so Dr. DelBello gave him a waterproof cast so he could still go to camp and swim. And he let him pick the color so he was very excited that it was bright green! Dr. DelBello, his resident, his assistant and the desk staff were all very helpful and friendly. We will definitely come back to him if my kids have orthopedic injuries in the future!
About Dr. Damon Delbello, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386731776
Education & Certifications
- Shriners Hospital for Children
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delbello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delbello accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delbello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delbello works at
Dr. Delbello has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delbello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Delbello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delbello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delbello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delbello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.