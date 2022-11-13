Dr. Damon Fellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Fellman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Damon Fellman, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Hackensack Office211 Essex St Ste 202, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
very thorough and knows a lot about headache and migraines. He helped me and I learned a lot. Highly recommended.
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Metro Hosp|Metropolitan Hospital Center
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Fellman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fellman has seen patients for Migraine, Gait Abnormality and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellman.
