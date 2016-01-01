Overview

Dr. Damon Kelsay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Kelsay works at Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.