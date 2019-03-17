Dr. Damon Mauldin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauldin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Mauldin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Damon Mauldin, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Mauldin works at
Dermatology Associates of Georgia LLC1951 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 321-4226
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mauldin has a very pleasant manner and is patient and very professional.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1427166933
- Baylor University
- Dermatology
Dr. Mauldin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauldin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauldin has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauldin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauldin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauldin.
