Overview

Dr. Damon Mauldin, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Mauldin works at Dermatology Associates of Georgia LLC in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.