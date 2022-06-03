Overview

Dr. Damon McClain, MD is a Dermatologist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. McClain works at Three Rivers Dermatology, Coraopolis PA in Coraopolis, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.