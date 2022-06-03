See All Dermatologists in Coraopolis, PA
Dr. Damon McClain, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (198)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Damon McClain, MD is a Dermatologist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Dr. McClain works at Three Rivers Dermatology, Coraopolis PA in Coraopolis, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Three Rivers Dermatology
    980 Beaver Grade Rd Ste 10A, Coraopolis, PA 15108
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Marginatum Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Erythema Nodosum Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 198 ratings
    Patient Ratings (198)
    5 Star
    (194)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Dr. Damon McClain at Three Rivers Dermatology is an exceptional and first-rate physician. He and his staff provide thorough, attentive medical care. When you have an appointment, he and his staff will spend the whole scheduled period with you if need be; I know when I come in to see Dr. McClain, he has already reviewed the reasons for my appointment. I never feel rushed, and he always asks if I have any other questions. I have had complicated health problems and he has addressed them all. He shows true committment to solving health issues and deeply cares about his patients. With Dr. McClain, rest assured you are in good hands and have a doctor who you can trust and connect with.
    — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Damon McClain, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063747178
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon McClain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClain works at Three Rivers Dermatology, Coraopolis PA in Coraopolis, PA. View the full address on Dr. McClain’s profile.

    Dr. McClain has seen patients for Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    198 patients have reviewed Dr. McClain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

