Dr. Damon Mimari, MD
Dr. Damon Mimari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
1
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5067
2
South Texas Oncology and Hematology Pllc4383 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5067Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
134 Menger Spgs Ste 1120, Boerne, TX 78006
Directions
(210) 614-5067
Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
The best surgeon ever!
- English
- 1972787745
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
