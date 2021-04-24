Overview of Dr. Damon Mimari, MD

Dr. Damon Mimari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mimari works at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.