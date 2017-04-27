Dr. Damon Namvar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Namvar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Sutter Medical Foundation2725 Capitol Ave Dept 302, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9464
Sutter Medical Plaza Elk Grove - Dermatology Services8170 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 691-5945
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly Dr. Namvar is the best! He really goes above and beyond, as corny as it is to say. I was very nervous for my appointment and he was aware right away. He made me feel like I was one of his best buddies with ease and the jokes were gold! He is very knowledgeable and I appreciated how he explained what he was going to do before he did it. I am sad he fixed me the first go around because now I have no reason to go back!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1710203211
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Namvar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namvar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Namvar has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Namvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Namvar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namvar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.