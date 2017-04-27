See All Podiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Damon Namvar, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Damon Namvar, DPM

Dr. Damon Namvar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Namvar works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Namvar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Medical Foundation
    2725 Capitol Ave Dept 302, Sacramento, CA 95816 (916) 262-9464
  2. 2
    Sutter Medical Plaza Elk Grove - Dermatology Services
    8170 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758 (916) 691-5945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 27, 2017
    Honestly Dr. Namvar is the best! He really goes above and beyond, as corny as it is to say. I was very nervous for my appointment and he was aware right away. He made me feel like I was one of his best buddies with ease and the jokes were gold! He is very knowledgeable and I appreciated how he explained what he was going to do before he did it. I am sad he fixed me the first go around because now I have no reason to go back!
    Tessa in Sacramento, CA — Apr 27, 2017
    About Dr. Damon Namvar, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1710203211
    Education & Certifications

    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Namvar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Namvar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Namvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Namvar has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Namvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Namvar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namvar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

