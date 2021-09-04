Dr. Ng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damon Ng, MD
Dr. Damon Ng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Manteca Medical Center.
Kaiser Foundation Hospital4601 Dale Rd, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 735-4900
Kaiser1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (209) 689-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Manteca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
I had a completely ruptured proximal hamstring tendon that required surgery. Dr. Ng was my Surgeon and I cannot say how amazing he was because there simply aren't words to adequately convey how impressed I was not only with his bedside manner but more importantly his artistic skill as a Surgeon. He answered EVERY message within hours (and I had MANY messages), checked in on me regularly, answered any and all of my questions in a way I could comprehend and understand, and no matter how fearful I got at times with moments in my healing he was able to always bring peace of mind and positivity into frame for me. If any of my family or friends ever are in need of a Surgeon it will be Dr. Ng if I have any control. I am so grateful to him for making this process as easy on me and my family as possible. The way I see it, if Dr. Ng is assigned to you as your Surgeon, you hit the lottery. I will be forever grateful to Him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1538324140
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
