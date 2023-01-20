See All Other Doctors in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Dr. Damon Noto, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5.0 (101)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Damon Noto, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mt Sinai School Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Noto works at Spine and Joint Center in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ with other offices in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Spine and Joint Center
    777 Terrace Ave Ste 403, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6527
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northern Medical Center
    14 Jason Pl Ste 201, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 366-5683
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Damon Noto, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255354312
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery|Memorial Sloan-Kettering|New York Presbyterian Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital, Hospital For Special Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering and Burke Rehabilitation Center|New York Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Atlantic City Med Center|Atlantic City Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mt Sinai School Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Noto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Noto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

