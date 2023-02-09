Dr. Damon Petty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Petty, MD
Overview of Dr. Damon Petty, MD
Dr. Damon Petty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Petty works at
Dr. Petty's Office Locations
Limited To University Employee Official1313 13th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 918-0000
TOA - One City8 City Blvd Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-6600
OneC1ty8 City Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-6600
St. Thomas Midtown2004 Hayes St Ste 650, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-0200
Lebanon1616 W Main St Ste 300, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 443-7374Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My follow-up visit for an acute injury I sustained 8+ months ago went well. I had Dr. Perry’s attention, we discussed things in detail, and he took time to explain and listen and work on a path moving forward.
About Dr. Damon Petty, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1861452195
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Med Institute
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Petty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petty works at
Dr. Petty has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Surgery and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
225 patients have reviewed Dr. Petty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.