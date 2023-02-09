Overview of Dr. Damon Petty, MD

Dr. Damon Petty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Petty works at Limited To University Employee Official in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Nashville, TN and Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Surgery and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.