Dr. Damon Pierce, MD
Overview of Dr. Damon Pierce, MD
Dr. Damon Pierce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Pierce works at
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Mason Medical Center33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pierce and his staff are very professional, friendly, helpful and caring. I have seen him and his staff for treatment of varicose veins in my legs due to circulatory problems - valves not closing fully. He has been great to work with, is thorough and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Damon Pierce, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
