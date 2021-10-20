Overview of Dr. Damon Pierce, MD

Dr. Damon Pierce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Pierce works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.