Dr. Damon Raskin, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Damon Raskin, MD

Dr. Damon Raskin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pacific Palisades, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Raskin works at DAMON B RASKIN INCORPORATED in Pacific Palisades, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raskin's Office Locations

  1
    Damon B. Raskin MD Inc
    881 Alma Real Dr Ste 103, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 459-4333
  2
    Raskin & Kahn Mds Inc
    17383 W Sunset Blvd Ste 280B, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 459-4333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue
Anxiety
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Anxiety
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue
Anxiety
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 16, 2022
    I dont have a bad word except for his fromt desk staff the few that were his original core were amazing! If i remember correctly, brittany was the best, but now the front desk isnt terribly helpful or caring. Raskin, on the other hand, does and he is the best there ever was. Raskin actually cared about the results and his patients He has both treated me and people I have referred to him. I had a good experience with Ellen, the PA, but if I drive all the way after making an appointment to see a doctor and end up seeing a glorified nurse, it doesnt make me too happy.
    Gay Steinburn — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Damon Raskin, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1528254133
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Raskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raskin works at DAMON B RASKIN INCORPORATED in Pacific Palisades, CA. View the full address on Dr. Raskin’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.