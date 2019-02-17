Dr. Damon Salzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Salzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Damon Salzman, MD
Dr. Damon Salzman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Salzman works at
Dr. Salzman's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Bldg B41, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5124
-
2
Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 981-3850
-
3
Sunrise Medical Group12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salzman?
I could honestly say that he saved my life. I had killing migraines and used to pass out from those. He was so dedicated that found proper treatment for my condition and I never again had those type of migraines. I appreciate him so very much and feel blessed by his wisdom and care. God bless him!
About Dr. Damon Salzman, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1184672701
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA - Neurology
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salzman works at
Dr. Salzman has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salzman speaks Hebrew.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.