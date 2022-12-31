Dr. Damon Tanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Tanton, MD
Overview
Dr. Damon Tanton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 502, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the most caring doctor I have ever dealt with. He will spend as much time with you, as needed, never rushed. He has helped me, so much!
About Dr. Damon Tanton, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952429615
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Wright-Patterson Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tanton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanton has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanton.
