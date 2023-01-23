Dr. Damond Blueitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blueitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damond Blueitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Damond Blueitt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Blueitt works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Specialty Associates - Fort Worth800 5th Ave Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 878-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blueitt?
Love Dr. Blueitt's approach. Very patient, takes his time to listen and analyze. And advised great on the best path to follow for my knee.
About Dr. Damond Blueitt, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790949352
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blueitt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blueitt accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blueitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blueitt works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Blueitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blueitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blueitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blueitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.