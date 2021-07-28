Overview

Dr. Dan Cimponeriu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Cimponeriu works at Greater New York Gastro LLC in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Peptic Ulcer and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.