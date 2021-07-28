See All Gastroenterologists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Dan Cimponeriu, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dan Cimponeriu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Cimponeriu works at Greater New York Gastro LLC in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Peptic Ulcer and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater New York Gastro LLC
    3601 31st Ave, Astoria, NY 11106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 626-2337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 28, 2021
    So far so good. Excellent outcome, not too drowsy afterwards, and only little bit sore from procedure. not too bad. I am in day one after colonoscopy. I felt like a bit confused afterwards, but Cassandra was good at getting me in shape to walk out office on my own two feet all of it happened in less than 1 hr. The anesthesia was told I was given a lot of anesthesia for what had to be done? I was wanting to get EGD done in same appointment, and was told I took too long on colonoscopy and too much air was introduced, and have to wait another month to get in line to do that procedure, and pay another copay and etc. which was disappointing. I was thankful and for at least maybe get some answers to see how I can resolve some of my issues hopefully this was not a waste of my time and Dr. C. and insurance company. I look forward to working and holding up my end as a patient on my responsibilities. I did get a follow up phone call from someone JoAnn and she said to rest day afterwards.
    Tana Flies — Jul 28, 2021
    About Dr. Dan Cimponeriu, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134133218
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Catholic Med Center
    • Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
    • Cath Med Ctr of Brooklyn & Queens
