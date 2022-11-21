Dr. Dan Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Dan Cohen, MD
Dr. Dan Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Spine Care Institute of Miami Beach4308 Alton Rd Ste 610, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 423-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
L4 L5 problems , continue to improve .
About Dr. Dan Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164530762
Education & Certifications
- Rancho Los Amigos
- University of Colorado
- U Mass
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Back Pain, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
