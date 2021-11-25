Dr. Dan Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Balcones Pain Consultants - Lakeway200 Medical Pkwy Ste 380, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 654-1234
ADC North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4007
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, responsive, caring and thorough
About Dr. Dan Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1891940805
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hosp/TX Texas A&M University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.