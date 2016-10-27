Overview

Dr. Dan Dan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Carrollton, GA. They completed their fellowship with VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE



Dr. Dan works at Carrollton in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA, Ogden, UT and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.