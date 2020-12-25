Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dan Dang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Dang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Dang works at
Locations
Cardiology Clinic of Northern California LLC969 Story Rd Unit 6066, San Jose, CA 95122 Directions (408) 293-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable doctor. Up to date with the new advancements in cardiology. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Dan Dang, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1639351125
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital
- St Raphael's Hospital
- St Mary's Medical Center
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.