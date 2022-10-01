Dr. Eidman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan Eidman, MD
Overview of Dr. Dan Eidman, MD
Dr. Dan Eidman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Altus Houston Hospital.
Dr. Eidman's Office Locations
Dan K. Eidman Mdpa6624 Fannin St Ste 1510, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-8595
Hospital Affiliations
- Altus Houston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Dan Eidman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Orthopedic Surgery
