Overview

Dr. Dan Goldschlag, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Goldschlag works at Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Brooklyn Heights in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.