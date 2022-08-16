Dr. Dan Goldschlag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldschlag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Goldschlag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Goldschlag, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Goldschlag works at
Locations
-
1
Reproductive Medicine1300 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions
-
2
Reproductive Medicine186 Joralemon St, 6th Floor, New York, NY 11201 Directions
-
3
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldschlag?
On 9/11/2001, I took the day off from my job 2 blocks from the WTC where I worked because I was scheduled to be seen for an embryo transfer. As the world seemed to be falling down around us, Dr. Goldschlag remained the consummate professional. The procedure was a success and my son was born on 5/17/2002. I now have a 20 year old son because of Dr. Goldschlag’s dedication to the patient. I will forever be grateful. No matter what, Dr. Goldschlag allowed my husband and I to have a beautiful son and a healthy IVF experience
About Dr. Dan Goldschlag, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Hebrew
- 1952497968
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldschlag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldschlag accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldschlag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldschlag works at
Dr. Goldschlag speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldschlag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldschlag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldschlag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldschlag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.