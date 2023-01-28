Dr. Dan Guttmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guttmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Guttmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Dan Guttmann, MD
Dr. Dan Guttmann, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Taos, NM. They specialize in Pain Management, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Los Alamos Medical Center.
Dr. Guttmann works at
Dr. Guttmann's Office Locations
Taos Orthopaedic Institute1219 Gusdorf Rd Ste A, Taos, NM 87571 Directions (575) 235-4815Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
DrGuttmann calm reasurring manner, good listener, very clear in responses and explanation. Wonderful attention from Dr and entire staff from the very beginning. Everyone very kind and knowledgible, Love these guys!
About Dr. Dan Guttmann, MD
- Pain Management
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Joint Replacement Institute In Los Angeles At Orthopaedic Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guttmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guttmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guttmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guttmann speaks Spanish.
460 patients have reviewed Dr. Guttmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guttmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guttmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guttmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.