Dr. Dan Heffez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Heffez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dan Heffez, MD
Dr. Dan Heffez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Heffez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Heffez's Office Locations
-
1
Milwaukee Neurological Institute Sc960 N 12th St Ste 1800, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 278-9000
- 2 1155 N Mayfair Rd Ste 200, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 955-7188
-
3
Medical College of Wisconsin8701 Watertown Plank Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 955-7199
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heffez?
Dr. Heffez was able to identify my issues after many visits to several doctors. He was able to address my symptoms and offered corrective surgery to hopefully reduce my symptoms. I'm post surgery 14 days and healing well and although it's still too early to know if my issues have been corrected, I'm hopeful that I am on the right track to a healthy and full recovery of my problems. Dr. Heffez is a matter of fact kind of doctor and I appreciate his honesty while still showing he cares. Dr. Heffez's team has been wonderful from the beginning. Always there when I call with a question or concern.
About Dr. Dan Heffez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1841232725
Education & Certifications
- LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heffez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heffez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heffez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heffez works at
Dr. Heffez has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heffez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heffez speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heffez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heffez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.