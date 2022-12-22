See All Neurosurgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Dan Heffez, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dan Heffez, MD

Dr. Dan Heffez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Heffez works at Milwaukee Neuological Institute in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Heffez's Office Locations

    Milwaukee Neurological Institute Sc
    960 N 12th St Ste 1800, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 278-9000
    1155 N Mayfair Rd Ste 200, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 955-7188
    Medical College of Wisconsin
    8701 Watertown Plank Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 955-7199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Heffez was able to identify my issues after many visits to several doctors. He was able to address my symptoms and offered corrective surgery to hopefully reduce my symptoms. I'm post surgery 14 days and healing well and although it's still too early to know if my issues have been corrected, I'm hopeful that I am on the right track to a healthy and full recovery of my problems. Dr. Heffez is a matter of fact kind of doctor and I appreciate his honesty while still showing he cares. Dr. Heffez's team has been wonderful from the beginning. Always there when I call with a question or concern.
    Tina P. — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Dan Heffez, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841232725
    Education & Certifications

    • LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan Heffez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heffez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heffez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heffez works at Milwaukee Neuological Institute in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Heffez’s profile.

    Dr. Heffez has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heffez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heffez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heffez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

