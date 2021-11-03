Dr. Dan Hoang, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Hoang, DDS
Overview
Dr. Dan Hoang, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Dr. Hoang works at
Locations
Clear Lake City Dentistry1205 Clear Lake City Blvd, Houston, TX 77062 Directions (281) 417-4685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoang?
I have been with Dr. Hoang for many years now, i was recommended by family member even though his office is far from me. No wait time and very professional staff to take good care of the patients.
About Dr. Dan Hoang, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1710009816
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
