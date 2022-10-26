Overview

Dr. Dan Ilkovitch, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Ilkovitch works at ClearlyDerm in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.