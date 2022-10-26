Dr. Dan Ilkovitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilkovitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Ilkovitch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Ilkovitch, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Ilkovitch works at
Locations
-
1
ClearlyDerm2320 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 500-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ilkovitch?
I have been coming to this location for the past year. Drive all the way up from Miami to see this doctor specifically. Great team
About Dr. Dan Ilkovitch, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1447512827
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilkovitch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilkovitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilkovitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilkovitch works at
Dr. Ilkovitch has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilkovitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilkovitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilkovitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilkovitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilkovitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.