Overview of Dr. Dan Ioanitescu, MD

Dr. Dan Ioanitescu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FIJI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Ioanitescu works at Houston Behavioral Health Associates in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.