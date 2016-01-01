Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan Jones, DPM
Dr. Dan Jones, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Comfort Podiatry Group3430 W Wheatland Rd Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 298-7500
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942200662
- CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Jones accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
