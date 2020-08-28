Dr. Dan Lender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Lender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Lender, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos.
Dr. Lender works at
Locations
-
1
Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinical Consultants of Texas890 Rockwall Pkwy Ste 102, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 475-5600
-
2
Carlos Arauz-Pacheco MD12606 Greenville Ave Ste 215, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 660-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Seeing Lender for over 5 years. No problems, goes out of his way to listen and fix your concerns.
About Dr. Dan Lender, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1760445274
Education & Certifications
- Ut Sw
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
Frequently Asked Questions
