Overview of Dr. Dan McBride, MD

Dr. Dan McBride, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Muenster Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. McBride works at Urology Associates of Denton in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.