Dr. Dan Meirson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meirson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Meirson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Meirson, MD is a Dermatologist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Meirson works at
Locations
-
1
Harold H. Rosen M.d. P.A.1166 W Newport Center Dr Ste 100, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 782-7701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meirson?
Had my first bout of Moh's surgery. I say first and I hope only but one never knows. It's not at all a pleasant experience, but Dr. Meirson is a pro so if you're like me and wondering who to go to you should consider him. I'm currently dealing with lots of swelling and of course an eventual scar. But this is pretty much inevitable. He's an excellent doctor as are all of the assistants.
About Dr. Dan Meirson, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518076330
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meirson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meirson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meirson works at
Dr. Meirson has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Ringworm and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meirson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Meirson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meirson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meirson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meirson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.