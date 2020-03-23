Overview of Dr. Dan Milanesa, MD

Dr. Dan Milanesa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Milanesa works at Sweet Renfer Milanesa & Chan MD in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.