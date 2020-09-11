Dr. Dan Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Montgomery, MD
Overview of Dr. Dan Montgomery, MD
Dr. Dan Montgomery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their residency with SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations
West Coast Eye Institute Inverness830 Medical Ct E, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 726-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good, no nonsense Dr. may not be warm and fuzzy but I’m more interested in his ability to take care of my eyes.
About Dr. Dan Montgomery, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1922100080
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Diabetic Cataracts and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
