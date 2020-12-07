See All Otolaryngologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD

Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Moskowitz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Headache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moskowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains
    222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 949-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Headache
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Headache
Allergic Rhinitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Kathi H — Dec 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508805326
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hosp, Otolaryngology Yale New Haven Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery Stanford Univ Hosp, General Surgery Univ Ca San Diego Med Ctr, General
    Internship
    • UCSD
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moskowitz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Moskowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Headache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

