Overview of Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD

Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Moskowitz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Headache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.