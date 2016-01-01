Dr. Dan Omohundro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omohundro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Omohundro, MD
Dr. Dan Omohundro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Ophthalmic Surgeons Of Greater Bridgeport PC2371 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 692-2557
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 337-8518MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ophthalmic Surgeons of Greater Bridgeport PC1825 Barnum Ave Ste 202, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 386-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1295839546
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center|Los Angeles County-University Of California Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
