Dr. Dan Omohundro, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dan Omohundro, MD

Dr. Dan Omohundro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Omohundro works at Ophthalmic Surgeons Of Greater Bridgeport PC in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and Stratford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Omohundro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Surgeons Of Greater Bridgeport PC
    2371 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 692-2557
  2. 2
    Bridgeport Hospital
    267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 337-8518
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Ophthalmic Surgeons of Greater Bridgeport PC
    1825 Barnum Ave Ste 202, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 386-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dan Omohundro, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center|Los Angeles County-University Of California Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan Omohundro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omohundro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omohundro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omohundro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Omohundro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omohundro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omohundro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omohundro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

