Overview

Dr. Dan Powell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Health Texas Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.