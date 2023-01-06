Overview

Dr. Dan Sandru, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Institute De Med Si Farm Cluj Napoca Romania and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Sandru works at Dan V Sandru MD LLC in Jackson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.