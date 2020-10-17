Dr. Dan Seligman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seligman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Seligman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Medford, MA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dan Seligman0 Governors Ave Ste 7, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 391-3900
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Seligman is a real Professional. My young daughter usually afraid of doctors but this time it was easy. The secretary of the doctor was also very helpful.
- Podiatry
- English, French
- 1154387272
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Seligman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seligman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seligman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seligman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seligman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seligman speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seligman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seligman.
