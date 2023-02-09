See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Dan Shell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (182)
Map Pin Small Memphis, TN
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dan Shell, MD

Dr. Dan Shell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Shell works at 1068 Cresthaven Dr., Memphis, TN 38119 in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shell Cosmetic Surgery
    1068 Cresthaven Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 761-4844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hidradenitis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hidradenitis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 09, 2023
    Very pleased with everything! The surgery center is amazing as well! Thank you for such a great experience!
    — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Dan Shell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043316821
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tenn
    Internship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan Shell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shell works at 1068 Cresthaven Dr., Memphis, TN 38119 in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Shell’s profile.

    Dr. Shell has seen patients for Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    183 patients have reviewed Dr. Shell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

