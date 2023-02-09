Dr. Dan Shell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Shell, MD
Overview of Dr. Dan Shell, MD
Dr. Dan Shell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Shell works at
Dr. Shell's Office Locations
-
1
Shell Cosmetic Surgery1068 Cresthaven Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 761-4844
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shell?
Very pleased with everything! The surgery center is amazing as well! Thank you for such a great experience!
About Dr. Dan Shell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1043316821
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- Baylor University Med Center
- University of Mississippi
- University of Tennessee
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shell works at
Dr. Shell has seen patients for Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Shell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.