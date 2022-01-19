See All Oncologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi, MD

Oncology
4.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi, MD

Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Silasi works at Mercy Hospital Saint Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silasi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Hospital Saint Louis
    615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6276
  2. 2
    Mercy Infusion Center- David C. Pratt Cancer Center Suite 3225
    607 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3225, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-4260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital Lincoln
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1154393411
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silasi works at Mercy Hospital Saint Louis in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Silasi’s profile.

    Dr. Silasi has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Silasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

