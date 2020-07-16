Overview

Dr. Dan Sodano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Sodano works at Baycare Medical Group in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.