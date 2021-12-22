Dr. Dan Streja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Streja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Streja, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Streja works at
Locations
-
1
Skin and Beauty Center - West Hills7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 310, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 347-2921
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Streja?
great staff and dr.
About Dr. Dan Streja, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, French, Romanian and Spanish
- 1467464404
Education & Certifications
- Toronto General Hospital
- Toronto General Hospital
- Winnipeg Genl Hosp
- Inst Med Bucuresti
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streja has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streja works at
Dr. Streja has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Streja speaks French, Romanian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Streja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.