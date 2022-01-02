Dr. Dan Tzuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Tzuang, MD
Overview
Dr. Dan Tzuang, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc.
Locations
Cardinalchildpsych.com1101 Dove St Ste 155, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 478-4826
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tzuang is a very caring physician and I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a psychiatrist in the Orange County area. He always takes the time to listen to all of my concerns and sometimes will follow up after the appointment if he has more to share regarding my concerns. That shows me he thinks about his patients even after they leave his office and really wants to do everything he can to help. I think he goes the extra mile for his patients and it’s made all the difference for me.
About Dr. Dan Tzuang, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1114040789
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- San Mateo County Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Pomona College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tzuang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tzuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tzuang speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Tzuang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tzuang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tzuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tzuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.