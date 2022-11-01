Overview of Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD

Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Veljovich works at Pacific Gynecology Specialists in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.