Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Incredible surgical skill, and I bounced back very quickly from a total abdominal hysterectomy. His bedside manner is excellent; he took time to learn about me and answer all questions. Highly recommended.
Dr. Veljovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Veljovich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Veljovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veljovich has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veljovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Veljovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veljovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veljovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veljovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.