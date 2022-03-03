See All Vascular Neurologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Dan-Victor Giurgiutiu, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dan-Victor Giurgiutiu, MD

Dr. Dan-Victor Giurgiutiu, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Giurgiutiu works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giurgiutiu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 03, 2022
    Excellent. Listens, communicates, patient, educates, and respectful. He is rare and knowledgeable about your medical needs.
    Cohen — Mar 03, 2022
    About Dr. Dan-Victor Giurgiutiu, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1649434317
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Winchester Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan-Victor Giurgiutiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giurgiutiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giurgiutiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giurgiutiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giurgiutiu works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Giurgiutiu’s profile.

    Dr. Giurgiutiu has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giurgiutiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Giurgiutiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giurgiutiu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giurgiutiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giurgiutiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

