Dr. Dan Vongtama, MD
Dr. Dan Vongtama, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
St Teresa Comprehensive Cancer Center4722 Quail Lakes Dr Ste B, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 472-1848
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dan and his staff were great. He spent a lot of time with me and my husband, explained things clearly, and answered all of our questions about my breast cancer. I was working full time through my radiation, and everything was on time and I didn't miss any work! The therapists all took great care of me too and I couldn't have asked for more.
- Radiation Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245434083
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
